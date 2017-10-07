Tewksbury Police Track Down Truck Driver In School Bus Hit–And-Run

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Thanks to the public’s help, Tewksbury Police say they found the truck driver that hit a school bus last month.
Back on the morning of September 19, a large white tractor-trailer hit a bus the intersection of Main Street at Victor Drive and then drove off.
No one was hurt, but cameras on the school bus captured several images of the truck.
Police said tips from the public led them to a 2013 Peterbilt truck and then to the driver, a 42-year-old man, who was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
The driver’s name was not made public by police.