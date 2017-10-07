Pilgrim Museum Recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts museum on the historic English colony at Plymouth is recognizing Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Plimoth Plantation will host a number of programs this weekend to celebrate the history and culture of the Wampanoags, the Native American peoples that first encountered English settlers some four centuries ago.

Among them will be a cranberry celebration and ongoing construction of a new “wetu,” or tribe house.

Ellie Donovan, the museum’s executive director, says the day reflects the museum’s mission to present not just the culture of the Pilgrims but also that of the region’s tribes. Colleges and municipalities across the country have also taken steps to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Plimoth Plantation is a Smithsonian Institution-affiliated “living history museum” that attempts to re-create the original colony.

