NightSide – Mental Illness Isn’t the Scapegoat

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Marisa DeFranco, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – The profiling of the people behind mass murders is a logical and necessary step towards dissecting their psyche, and taking preemptive measures, but that may still prove to be a faulty panacea. The media and politicians tend to pass off these violent attacks endemic to people with mental problems because it’s a convenient explanation, but it’s ultimately a failure to confront the hard truth. Marisa will offer her analysis on what she thinks is the underlying cause of these unchecked scourges, and it is sure to provide food for thought. What do you think is the cause of such violence?

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch