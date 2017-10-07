WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

‘Make Way For Ducklings’ Sculpture Turns 30

By Doug Cope
Filed Under: Make Way For Ducklings, Nancy Schon

BOSTON (CBS) – The famous “Make Way for Ducklings” statues at the Public Garden turned 30 years old this weekend.

The sculpture representing the characters in Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book were made by Nancy Schon of Newton in 1987.

duck5 Make Way For Ducklings Sculpture Turns 30

(WBZ-TV)

Schon came to the Garden Saturday to celebrate the milestone at what has become a landmark in the city.

ducklings Make Way For Ducklings Sculpture Turns 30

(Photo by Andrea Courtois)

“I have 11 grandchildren and they come over and they come here and they go telling people, ‘My nanny did this sculpture!’ But I never thought it would be what it is. It’s just amazing and wonderful and I hope that I’ve given a lot of pleasure to a lot of the children and I think I have,” she told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

duck2 Make Way For Ducklings Sculpture Turns 30

Nancy Schon. (WBZ-TV)

Schon made the mother duck and her 8 ducklings in clay before they were bronzed.

“It was really complicated because there were 9 sculptures to be done all at the same time,” she said.

duck3 Make Way For Ducklings Sculpture Turns 30

(WBZ-TV)

“My sculpture is very interactive and I want the kids and adults (to) always play. They like to sit on them they like to play with them, they like to crawl in them and out of them and, I don’t know, it’s fun!”

More from Doug Cope
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch