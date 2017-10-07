‘Make Way For Ducklings’ Sculpture Turns 30

BOSTON (CBS) – The famous “Make Way for Ducklings” statues at the Public Garden turned 30 years old this weekend.

The sculpture representing the characters in Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book were made by Nancy Schon of Newton in 1987.

Schon came to the Garden Saturday to celebrate the milestone at what has become a landmark in the city.

“I have 11 grandchildren and they come over and they come here and they go telling people, ‘My nanny did this sculpture!’ But I never thought it would be what it is. It’s just amazing and wonderful and I hope that I’ve given a lot of pleasure to a lot of the children and I think I have,” she told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

Schon made the mother duck and her 8 ducklings in clay before they were bronzed.

“It was really complicated because there were 9 sculptures to be done all at the same time,” she said.

“My sculpture is very interactive and I want the kids and adults (to) always play. They like to sit on them they like to play with them, they like to crawl in them and out of them and, I don’t know, it’s fun!”