Help for Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico

October 07, 2017
More than two weeks after hurricanes Irma and Maria completely devastated the island of Puerto Rico, they are starting the arduous task of cleaning and reconstruction; with most people not having the basic needs, for any human being to be able to survive. On this edition of Centro, we give you the latest information available on what is happening on the island and how you can help the victims of tragedy. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Greg Molina, Communications Director for the Puerto Rican Festival of MA. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
HELP FOR PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rican Festival of MA
Boston Strong for Puerto Rico and Friends
FB: BostonForPR
www.puertoricanfestivalofma.org
puertoricanfestivalofma@gmail.com
MONETARY DONATING RESOURCES
Boston Strong for Puerto Rico and Friends
https://www.puertoricanfestivalofma.org/bostonstrongforpuertoricoandfriends
Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico/Massachusetts Unido por Puerto Rico
https://www.tbf.org/puertorico
United for Puerto Rico/Unido por Puerto rico
http://unidosporpuertorico.com/en/
http://unidosporpuertorico.com/
Global Giving
https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-maria-caribbean-relief-fund/
Generosity
https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/puerto-rico-real-time-recovery-fund
One America Appeal
https://www.oneamericaappeal.org/
Hispanic Federation
https://hispanicfederation.org/media/press_releases/a_hurricane_relief_fund_for_hurricane_maria_victims_in_puerto_rico/
El Concilio
http://www.elconcilio.net/blog/2017/09/13/donate-now/
ITEMS NEEDED
- Flash lights
- Batteries (All types, D & C Batteries-led would be better.)
- Solar Lights
- Battery operated lanterns
- Battery operated fans
- Battery operated radios
- Baby Diapers and wetwipes
- Mosquito repellant
- Diarrhea relief medication
- Water
- Water Pollution tablets
- Disposable plates and utensils
- Portable coolers
- Sleeping bags/Pillows & light blankets
- Rain gear (Ponchos, umbrellas, boots)
- Tooth brushes, toothpaste, deodorant
- Dry Foods in cans/ plastic bags
- Toiletries
- Soap & Shampoo
- Sponges and paper towels
- Baby food and formula
- Toilet paper and moist towelettes
- Evaporated milk
- Pet food (Don’t forget the pets)
- Packaged and canned food (No cardboard packaging)
- High energy packaged foods (Peanut butter, protein bars, crackers, nuts, raisins, dried fruit, snacks cookies, etc.)
- Packaged or canned juices
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.