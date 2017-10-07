Help for Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
October 07, 2017
More than two weeks after hurricanes Irma and Maria completely devastated the island of Puerto Rico, they are starting the arduous task of cleaning and reconstruction; with most people not having the basic needs, for any human being to be able to survive. On this edition of Centro, we give you the latest information available on what is happening on the island and how you can help the victims of tragedy. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Greg Molina, Communications Director for the Puerto Rican Festival of MA. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
HELP FOR PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rican Festival of MA
Boston Strong for Puerto Rico and Friends
FB: BostonForPR
www.puertoricanfestivalofma.org
puertoricanfestivalofma@gmail.com

MONETARY DONATING RESOURCES 
Boston Strong for Puerto Rico and Friends
https://www.puertoricanfestivalofma.org/bostonstrongforpuertoricoandfriends
Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico/Massachusetts Unido por Puerto Rico
https://www.tbf.org/puertorico
United for Puerto Rico/Unido por Puerto rico
http://unidosporpuertorico.com/en/
http://unidosporpuertorico.com/
Global Giving
https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-maria-caribbean-relief-fund/
Generosity
https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/puerto-rico-real-time-recovery-fund
One America Appeal
https://www.oneamericaappeal.org/
Hispanic Federation
https://hispanicfederation.org/media/press_releases/a_hurricane_relief_fund_for_hurricane_maria_victims_in_puerto_rico/
El Concilio
http://www.elconcilio.net/blog/2017/09/13/donate-now/

ITEMS NEEDED

  1. Flash lights
  2. Batteries (All types, D & C Batteries-led would be better.)
  3. Solar Lights
  4. Battery operated lanterns
  5. Battery operated fans
  6. Battery operated radios
  7. Baby Diapers and wetwipes
  8. Mosquito repellant
  9. Diarrhea relief medication
  10. Water
  11. Water Pollution tablets
  12. Disposable plates and utensils
  13. Portable coolers
  14. Sleeping bags/Pillows & light blankets
  15. Rain gear (Ponchos, umbrellas, boots)
  16. Tooth brushes, toothpaste, deodorant
  17. Dry Foods in cans/ plastic bags
  18. Toiletries
  19. Soap & Shampoo
  20. Sponges and paper towels
  21. Baby food and formula
  22. Toilet paper and moist towelettes
  23. Evaporated milk
  24. Pet food (Don’t forget the pets)
  25. Packaged and canned food (No cardboard packaging)
  26. High energy packaged foods (Peanut butter, protein bars, crackers, nuts, raisins, dried fruit, snacks cookies, etc.)
  27. Packaged or canned juices

 

WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Greg Molina, Communications Director for the Puerto Rican Festival of Mass. (WBZ-TV)

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

