Help for Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico

October 07, 2017

More than two weeks after hurricanes Irma and Maria completely devastated the island of Puerto Rico, they are starting the arduous task of cleaning and reconstruction; with most people not having the basic needs, for any human being to be able to survive. On this edition of Centro, we give you the latest information available on what is happening on the island and how you can help the victims of tragedy. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Greg Molina, Communications Director for the Puerto Rican Festival of MA. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

HELP FOR PUERTO RICO

Puerto Rican Festival of MA

Boston Strong for Puerto Rico and Friends

FB: BostonForPR

www.puertoricanfestivalofma.org

puertoricanfestivalofma@gmail.com

MONETARY DONATING RESOURCES

Boston Strong for Puerto Rico and Friends

https://www.puertoricanfestivalofma.org/bostonstrongforpuertoricoandfriends

Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico/Massachusetts Unido por Puerto Rico

https://www.tbf.org/puertorico

United for Puerto Rico/Unido por Puerto rico

http://unidosporpuertorico.com/en/

http://unidosporpuertorico.com/

Global Giving

https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-maria-caribbean-relief-fund/

Generosity

https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/puerto-rico-real-time-recovery-fund

One America Appeal

https://www.oneamericaappeal.org/

Hispanic Federation

https://hispanicfederation.org/media/press_releases/a_hurricane_relief_fund_for_hurricane_maria_victims_in_puerto_rico/

El Concilio

http://www.elconcilio.net/blog/2017/09/13/donate-now/

ITEMS NEEDED

Flash lights Batteries (All types, D & C Batteries-led would be better.) Solar Lights Battery operated lanterns Battery operated fans Battery operated radios Baby Diapers and wetwipes Mosquito repellant Diarrhea relief medication Water Water Pollution tablets Disposable plates and utensils Portable coolers Sleeping bags/Pillows & light blankets Rain gear (Ponchos, umbrellas, boots) Tooth brushes, toothpaste, deodorant Dry Foods in cans/ plastic bags Toiletries Soap & Shampoo Sponges and paper towels Baby food and formula Toilet paper and moist towelettes Evaporated milk Pet food (Don’t forget the pets) Packaged and canned food (No cardboard packaging) High energy packaged foods (Peanut butter, protein bars, crackers, nuts, raisins, dried fruit, snacks cookies, etc.) Packaged or canned juices

