Red Sox Live Blog: Game 2 In Houston A Must-Win For Boston

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

12:15 p.m.: The ALDS moves fast, and so after just eight-and-a-half innings of baseball, the Red Sox already find themselves in a must-win situation.

Realistically, the idea of winning three out of four against Houston is daunting in and of itself. But falling behind 2-0 and forcing yourself to win three straight against one of the best teams in baseball? Not going to happen.

So, there will be quite a bit of pressure on Drew Pomeranz’s shoulders today, after Chris Sale flopped in Game on Thursday. Pomeranz’s success will begin by not allowing Jose Altuve to homer every time he wants.

There’s also pressure on manager John Farrell, who made the rather curious decision today to start Deven Marrero at third base over Rafael Devers. That’s a head-scratcher if there ever was one. We’ll see if it somehow works out; Farrell has a way of accidentally stumbling upon gold from time to time.

Houston will send Dallas Kuechel to the mound. Hanley Ramirez (2-for-2), Christian Vazquez (2-for-5), Jackie Bradley (2-for-6) and Dustin Pedroia (2-for-7) are the only starting Red Sox with more than one hit off Kuechel, though the entire team only has 72 combined plate appearances against him. So there’s not a whole lot of history to work with.

Whatever happens, it’ll all be broken down and analyzed right here in the live blog, so check back throughout the game for live updates.