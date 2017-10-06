Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener Prompts Evacuation Of School

Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener Prompts Evacuation Of SchoolThe seasonal scent led to an evacuation and a hazardous materials response at a Baltimore high school.

High School Goes On Lockdown As Police Arrest Aggressive Student A Melrose High School student was arrested and the school was on lockdown Friday morning as officials responded to a potential threat.

Man Charged With Cyberstalking Ex-Roommate Also Tied To Waltham School ThreatsA Newton man has been arrested on federal charges of conducting a cyberstalking campaign for more than a year against his ex-roommate and people who know her.

Men Charged In Shooting On Denzel Washington Movie SetTwo people have been charged in a shooting on the set of a Denzel Washington movie in Boston that injured two security guards.