Poisonous Scorpions, Spiders Found In Pet Store Bathroom

NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – Containers of scorpions and spiders labeled “poisonous” were found abandoned in a pet store bathroom.
The North Andover Petco says the containers aren’t theirs and they quickly called police.
Environmental Police showed up to the store on Waverly Street and found six containers which held a Brazilian scorpion, five Asian forest scorpions and four sand spiders.
Police are searching through surveillance footage to figure out who left the animals in the bathroom.
An exotic animal refuge is now taking care of the spiders and scorpions.