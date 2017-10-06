Men Charged With Shooting On Denzel Washington Movie Set

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Two people have been charged in a shooting on the set of a Denzel Washington movie in Boston that injured two security guards.

The shooting happened early Saturday in Roxbury, on the set of a sequel to the “The Equalizer.”

Police say nothing was being filmed at the time, and it does not appear the guards were targeted.

The guards, a 40-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital.

Police say they arrested two 18-year-olds, Dionte Martinez and Thomas Perkins. They are charged with assault with intent to murder and gun offenses.

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office says Judge Debra Delvecchio set Martinez’s bail at $10,000 and Perkins’ at 8,000 during their arraignments Friday. Both have been ordered to wear a GPS monitor, stay away from each other and all witnesses, and follow a curfew of 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., if they post bail.

Their next court appearance was scheduled for November 9.

