High School Goes On Lockdown As Police Arrest Aggressive Student

MELROSE (CBS) — A Melrose High School student was arrested and the school was on lockdown Friday morning as officials responded to a potential threat.

At around 9:30 a.m., the school received a phone call from a parent saying a male student may have a gun in the building. The high school and middle school were immediately placed on lockdown.

Police said the school resource officer and administration found the student in question and took him into custody. No weapons were found when they searched his backpack.

The student was then arrested outside the school after he failed to listen to police.

It took several police officers to arrest him.

During the arrest, one officer injured his leg and was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Police said the disorderly student will be charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and other additional charges.

Following the incident, the Superintendent’s Office emailed parents saying, “It came to our attention this morning that a student made online threats. He was immediately removed from the building. The school was placed on lockdown during his removal.”

The lockdown has since been lifted.