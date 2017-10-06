WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Local Florist Makes Special Bouquets For Las Vegas Victims

By Bill Shields
Filed Under: Bill Shields, Bouquets, Las Vegas Shooting, Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – A Newburyport florist is showing support for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre. Katie Rocheford, the owner of Salt and Grove Gifts, is creating special bouquets and all of the proceeds will go to the victims’ families.

Like most Americans, Rocheford was deeply moved by the tragedy in Las Vegas but then this gift shop owner decided to help the victims. “I just decided I have an art and I am going to use it to try and do something,” Rocheford said.

flowers fundraiser Local Florist Makes Special Bouquets For Las Vegas Victims

Katie Rocheford in her shop (WBZ-TV)

She put up a sign outside, ‘Bouquets for Las Vegas’ and people started to pour into her shop. Cherylanne Lombardi was one of them. “I think when we all come together to do something kind for others it matters and it makes a difference, a small difference in people’s lives but this has been a tragedy for our nation,” she said.

flowers fundraiser2 Local Florist Makes Special Bouquets For Las Vegas Victims

Outside Katie Rocheford shop (WBZ-TV)

Maybe some families suffering will know a shopkeeper in Massachusetts is thinking of them.

“It’s something that makes me feel like I am doing something and it is also giving all the people this opportunity to feel like they are doing something to,” Rocheford said.

It is a small gesture but at least it is a little representative of what America is all about, everyday people helping each other out.

More from Bill Shields
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch