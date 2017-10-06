Brockton Middle School Students Accused Of Firing BB Gun At Classmates

BROCKTON (CBS) – Three middle school students in Brockton are accused of shooting BB’s at their classmates.
The school department said three children at Plouffe Academy middle school used a BB gun to shoot pellets at several classmates on a playground after school Wednesday.
Administrators didn’t find out about the incident until Thursday and the principal notified parents.
“Students who were struck by pellets were seen by the school nurse. Students who used the BB gun, which was confiscated by police, were removed from school and will face appropriate discipline,” a school department spokesman said in a statement.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.