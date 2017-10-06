Sorry 90’s Kids, AOL Instant Messenger Is Shutting Down

NEW YORK (CBS) – Say goodbye to buddy lists, away messages and screennames: AOL Instant Messenger is shutting down for good.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

Parent company Oath announced Friday that AIM will be discontinued on Dec. 15.

AIM started in 1997 and changed the way people chatted online.

“Right now you might be reminiscing about how you had to compete for time on the home computer in order to chat with friends outside of school,” Oath said in a statement. “You might also remember how characters throughout pop culture from ‘You’ve Got Mail’ to ‘Sex and the City’ used AIM to help navigate their relationships.”

The announcement had many people sharing their #AIMemories on Friday.

I still have a 30 page printed @aim conversation from my college boyfriend when we were 17 in a storage bin somewhere #AIMemories — Ash Nycole (@missashnycole) October 6, 2017