Sorry 90’s Kids, AOL Instant Messenger Is Shutting Down

NEW YORK (CBS) – Say goodbye to buddy lists, away messages and screennames: AOL Instant Messenger is shutting down for good.

Parent company Oath announced Friday that AIM will be discontinued on Dec. 15.

AIM started in 1997 and changed the way people chatted online.

aol logo

(Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

“Right now you might be reminiscing about how you had to compete for time on the home computer in order to chat with friends outside of school,” Oath said in a statement. “You might also remember how characters throughout pop culture from ‘You’ve Got Mail’ to ‘Sex and the City’ used AIM to help navigate their relationships.”

The announcement had many people sharing their #AIMemories on Friday.

