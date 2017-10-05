Report: Gronkowski (Thigh) Expected To Play But Be ‘Limited’ Against Bucs

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite being a late addition to the Patriots injury report, Rob Gronkowski is expected to see the field against the Buccaneers – but he might not have a full workload.

Gronkowski is expected to play on Thursday night in Tampa Bay but will be “limited some” as he works through a thigh injury, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Twitter. The tight end was listed as questionable on Wednesday after not showing up on Monday or Tuesday’s injury reports.

Tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), safety Brandon King (hamstring), linebacker Elandon Roberts (ankle) and special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring) were the six other Patriots listed as questionable. Running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) are out for Thursday’s game.

Gronkowski has caught 20 of 30 targets for 318 yards and two touchdowns in four game so far in 2017. He is averaging 79.5 yards per game, the highest since his injury-shortened 2013 season.

The All-Pro tight end may have an easier time than most tight ends have had against the Bucs this season, as linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) is out on Thursday night. Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safeties Keith Tandy (hip) and T.J. Ward (hip), meanwhile, are all listed as doubtful.

