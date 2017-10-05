Red Sox Announce Official Roster For ALDS Vs. Astros

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have announced their official 25-man roster for the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. They kick off the 2017 playoffs at 4:08 p.m. EST at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Most of the core roster remains intact for the ALDS, with a few surprises. Here is the complete roster, by positional groups:
Pitchers
Chris Sale
Drew Pomeranz
Rick Porcello
Eduardo Rodriguez
Doug Fister
Craig Kimbrel
Addison Reed
David Price
Joe Kelly
Carson Smith
Austin Maddox
Catchers
Sandy Leon
Christian Vazquez
Infielders
Mitch Moreland
Hanley Ramirez
Dustin Pedroia
Eduardo Nunez
Deven Marrero
Brock Holt
Xander Bogaerts
Rafael Devers
Outfielders
Andrew Benintendi
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Mookie Betts
Rajai Davis
Analysis
All five starting pitchers made the roster, meaning at least one will work out of the bullpen. John Farrell recently indicated (via Sean McAdam) that Fister would not work as a reliever, meaning Rodriguez will and Fister will start either Game 3 or 4. … Brock Holt’s presence on the roster is likely for insurance against potential injuries to Dustin Pedroia or Eduardo Nunez. … For this series, the Red Sox clearly favored Rajai Davis’ defense and pinch-running over Chris Young’s bat. … Reliever Austin Maddox was perhaps the most surprising addition, getting the nod over other relievers such as Matt Barnes, Robby Scott, Heath Hembree, and Brandon Workman.