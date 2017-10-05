Red Sox Announce Official Roster For ALDS Vs. Astros

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have announced their official 25-man roster for the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. They kick off the 2017 playoffs at 4:08 p.m. EST at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Most of the core roster remains intact for the ALDS, with a few surprises. Here is the complete roster, by positional groups:

Pitchers

Chris Sale

Drew Pomeranz

Rick Porcello

Eduardo Rodriguez

Doug Fister

Craig Kimbrel

Addison Reed

David Price

Joe Kelly

Carson Smith

Austin Maddox

Catchers

Sandy Leon

Christian Vazquez

Infielders

Mitch Moreland

Hanley Ramirez

Dustin Pedroia

Eduardo Nunez

Deven Marrero

Brock Holt

Xander Bogaerts

Rafael Devers

Outfielders

Andrew Benintendi

Jackie Bradley Jr.

Mookie Betts

Rajai Davis

Analysis

All five starting pitchers made the roster, meaning at least one will work out of the bullpen. John Farrell recently indicated (via Sean McAdam) that Fister would not work as a reliever, meaning Rodriguez will and Fister will start either Game 3 or 4. … Brock Holt’s presence on the roster is likely for insurance against potential injuries to Dustin Pedroia or Eduardo Nunez. … For this series, the Red Sox clearly favored Rajai Davis’ defense and pinch-running over Chris Young’s bat. … Reliever Austin Maddox was perhaps the most surprising addition, getting the nod over other relievers such as Matt Barnes, Robby Scott, Heath Hembree, and Brandon Workman.