Red Sox Live Blog: Postseason Begins Thursday In Houston

10 a.m.: It’s a massive day in Boston sports, and the AL East-champion Boston Red Sox are getting the party started.

With a first pitch just after 4 p.m. ET, the Sox will kick off their postseason with Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series in Houston.

And it’ll be a good one, with Cy Young candidate Chris Sale taking the mound, opposed by Justin Verlander, who’s been outstanding in his two months with Houston.

Sale went 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA and 308 strikeouts in 214.1 innings. Verlander, after being traded to the Astros at the deadline, went 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 innings. As far as Game 1 pitching matchups go, they don’t get any better than this.

We’ll have it all covered, from pregame news to the final out, right here in the live blog.