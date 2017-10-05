WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Report: Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Not Expected To Play Vs. Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ offense will be missing a big piece on Thursday night.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tight end Rob Gronkowski is not expected to suit up for the Patriots when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. We’ll know for sure when the Patriots release their list of inactive players around 7pm.

Gronkowski was limited with a thigh injury during Wednesday’s walkthrough and listed as questionable on New England’s injury report. Shefter is reporting it’s a thigh contusion that will keep Gronk out of Thursday night’s game.

It’s unclear when Gronkowski suffered the injury, as he showed no noticeable signs of an injury during Sunday’s 33-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Gronk caught four passes for 80 yards in the loss, and has 20 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Given the short week, this could be the Patriots being overly cautious with one of Tom Brady’s biggest targets. It’s a costly absence for Gronkowski, who had active roster bonuses included in his reworked contract over the offseason.

With Gronk sidelined, the Patriots will be left with Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister at tight end.

 

