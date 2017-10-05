Report: Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Not Expected To Play Vs. Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ offense will be missing a big piece on Thursday night.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tight end Rob Gronkowski is not expected to suit up for the Patriots when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. We’ll know for sure when the Patriots release their list of inactive players around 7pm.

Updated: Patriots’ TE Rob Gronkowski is not expected to play tonight vs Bucs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2017

Rob Gronkowski, with a wrap around his left thigh, arrives at Raymond James Stadium. Per @AdamSchefter, Gronkowski is not expected to play. pic.twitter.com/YOaz0RGxyq — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 5, 2017

Gronkowski was limited with a thigh injury during Wednesday’s walkthrough and listed as questionable on New England’s injury report. Shefter is reporting it’s a thigh contusion that will keep Gronk out of Thursday night’s game.

It’s unclear when Gronkowski suffered the injury, as he showed no noticeable signs of an injury during Sunday’s 33-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Gronk caught four passes for 80 yards in the loss, and has 20 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Given the short week, this could be the Patriots being overly cautious with one of Tom Brady’s biggest targets. It’s a costly absence for Gronkowski, who had active roster bonuses included in his reworked contract over the offseason.

Gronk will lose out on earning his $31,250 46-man active roster bonus. Will no longer be on pace to earn the top tier (5.5M) in incentives. https://t.co/0EaUYhfG0O — Cap Space=$5,121,495 (@patscap) October 5, 2017

With Gronk sidelined, the Patriots will be left with Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister at tight end.