Patriots-Buccaneers Thursday Night Football Live Blog

Follow along for all the updates from Thursday night’s Patriots-Buccaneers game!

Pregame — 6:30pm: New England didn’t have too long to think about their Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The 2-2 Patriots look to bounce back as they pay the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a visit on Thursday Night Football, their third game in the last 13 days.

Playing on a short week is never easy for any NFL team, but things got a lot more difficult for the Patriots in the last hours. Rob Gronkowski isn’t expected to play according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, with a thigh contusion forcing Tom Brady’s biggest target to the sidelines. The Patriots offense hasn’t been the issue so far this season, but now Brady will have to deal with life without his go-to target. Chances are they’ll still be able to score against a Buccaneers defense that is allowing just a tick under 400 yards per game, but it won’t be as easy as Brady and company have made it look so far.

The big issue for the Pats so far is their abysmal defense, and that may also be shorthanded come tonight’s late kickoff. Stephon Gilmore (ankle) was seen working with trainers on the field and looks to be a game-time decision. Most would argue that not having Gilmore out there would be a benefit to the defense, but at the moment they’re a little short on bodies in the secondary. Eric Rowe has already been ruled out with a groin injury, and if Gilmore can’t go, the Pats will have Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones and Johnson Bademosi (who has never played an NFL snap) at corner.

We’ll know more about Gilmore (and Gronk’s official status) when inactives are released around 7pm.