NightSide – Tough Month for Trump

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump and his administration have faced a number of difficult events over the last few weeks. From historic storms in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico, to the horrific shooting in Las Vegas, President Trump has had to deal with some very challenging situations, and has offered hope and comfort to Americans that are hurting badly. As you’ve watched the President navigate these tough situations, meeting with people who are in dire straits, how do you think he’s done? Are you impressed with President Trump’s ability to comfort and commiserate with the people? Have you changed your mind about him? Will he finally get some credit from his detractors for the way he’s handled an extremely difficult few weeks?

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch