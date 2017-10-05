NightSide – Tough Month for Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump and his administration have faced a number of difficult events over the last few weeks. From historic storms in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico, to the horrific shooting in Las Vegas, President Trump has had to deal with some very challenging situations, and has offered hope and comfort to Americans that are hurting badly. As you’ve watched the President navigate these tough situations, meeting with people who are in dire straits, how do you think he’s done? Are you impressed with President Trump’s ability to comfort and commiserate with the people? Have you changed your mind about him? Will he finally get some credit from his detractors for the way he’s handled an extremely difficult few weeks?