NightSide – A Bumpy Road for New Inspection Rollout

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the beginning of the month, which means this week, a number of drivers headed to their local garage or service station to get their new inspection sticker. But several hundred Massachusetts inspection stations have run into technical issues or had to turn customers away due to ongoing problems with the new system and equipment, which was supposed to be fully operational by October 1st. Governor Baker says the system is “working”, but drivers and garage owners across the state disagree.

