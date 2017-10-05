Classes Delayed At Methuen School After Threat

METHUEN (CBS) — A private Catholic school is stepping up security and delaying opening Thursday morning after threatening writings were found on the walls.
The Presentation of Mary Academy said classes would be delayed until 8:25 Thursday morning, and students will have to go through metal detectors and have their bags searched as they enter the building.
It’s not clear exactly what was written on the wall, or where the writings were found.
Police have not detailed the threat, but said they are investigating and taking precautions.
Officers will be present at the school Thursday morning, along with a school threat assessment team, to perform what they call a controlled entry.