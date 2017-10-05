State Trooper Struck While Working Highway Detail

METHUEN (AP) — A Massachusetts state trooper was injured after his cruiser was hit while he was working a paid detail on Route 93.
State police say the trooper was in his cruiser Wednesday around 8 p.m. and had the ramp to Exit 48 closed with traffic cones. That’s when he was rear-ended by the other vehicle, which is registered in New Hampshire.
The other vehicle rolled over.
Both the trooper and the other driver were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
