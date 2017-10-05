State Trooper Struck While Working Highway Detail

Filed Under: Massachusetts State Police, Methuen, Route 93, Trooper Hit

METHUEN (AP) — A Massachusetts state trooper was injured after his cruiser was hit while he was working a paid detail on Route 93.

State police say the trooper was in his cruiser Wednesday around 8 p.m. and had the ramp to Exit 48 closed with traffic cones. That’s when he was rear-ended by the other vehicle, which is registered in New Hampshire.

msp trooper ax in methuen 1 State Trooper Struck While Working Highway Detail

(Massachusetts State Police)

The other vehicle rolled over.

msp trooper ax in methuen 2 State Trooper Struck While Working Highway Detail

(Massachusetts State Police)

Both the trooper and the other driver were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch