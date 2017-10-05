Gov. Charlie Baker Would Sign ‘Bump Stock’ Ban

DEVELOPING: Las Vegas Shooter Researched Hotels Near Fenway Park, Sources Say

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker praised the state’s gun laws on Thursday while adding that he would support legislation to ban “bump stocks” similar to the equipment used in the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

Baker said Massachusetts’ gun violence rates are among the lowest in the country.

“Massachusetts has some of the strictest and best gun laws in the country,” said Baker. “They have been passed almost always on a bipartisan basis here. I think it would be terrific if folks at the federal level took a look at some of the standards and practices, policies and laws we have here in Massachusetts.”

On Wednesday, the National Rifle Association called for federal agencies to review if bump stocks comply with current laws.

Stephen Paddock’s bump stocks allowed his semi-automatic rifles to fire rapidly and continuously as if they were fully automatic weapons.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more while firing on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Baker said that while Massachusetts has strict gun laws, he would approve of an additional ban on bump stocks.

“There’s always room for improvement,” Baker said. “For example, yesterday there was a conversation about outlawing bump stocks. That should be outlawed. And if that were to pass tomorrow we would sign it.”

