DEVELOPING: Las Vegas Shooter Researched Hotels Near Fenway Park, Sources Say

Officer Tarentino Honored At 34th Annual Hanna Awards for Bravery

Filed Under: Charlie Baker, Doug Cope, Hanna Award For Bravery, Officer Ronald Tarentino, Ronald Tarentino

BOSTON (CBS) — Auburn Police Officer Ronald Tarentino, Jr. was posthumously awarded a Hanna Memorial Award for Bravery a year and a half after he was gunned down during a traffic stop.

A total of 23 officers were honored with awards Thursday morning at the 34th annual Hanna Awards ceremony.

Gov. Charlie Baker spoke to Officer Tarentino’s family at the ceremony.

“We are with you always, and we think of you always, and we will always be there to help you in any way we can, and we are so sorry for your loss,” Gov. Baker said. “God bless you.”

hanna2 Officer Tarentino Honored At 34th Annual Hanna Awards for Bravery

Gov. Baker looks on as drummers and bagpipers play at the 34th Annual Hanna Awards for Bravery ceremony. (WBZ-TV)

Also among the honorees were State Police K-9 German Shepherd, Frankie, and his owner, Trooper David Stucenski.

They were honored for Frankie’s work helping to apprehend an armed shooter in Springfield.

The awards are named in remembrance Trooper George L. Hanna, who was gunned down during a traffic stop in February 1983.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch