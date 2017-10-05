Officer Tarentino Honored At 34th Annual Hanna Awards for Bravery

BOSTON (CBS) — Auburn Police Officer Ronald Tarentino, Jr. was posthumously awarded a Hanna Memorial Award for Bravery a year and a half after he was gunned down during a traffic stop.

A total of 23 officers were honored with awards Thursday morning at the 34th annual Hanna Awards ceremony.

"This job is tougher than it's ever been", Gov. Baker on role of police officers at 34th Annual Hanna Awards at State House. — Doug Cope (@dcopewbz) October 5, 2017

Gov. Charlie Baker spoke to Officer Tarentino’s family at the ceremony.

“We are with you always, and we think of you always, and we will always be there to help you in any way we can, and we are so sorry for your loss,” Gov. Baker said. “God bless you.”

Also among the honorees were State Police K-9 German Shepherd, Frankie, and his owner, Trooper David Stucenski.

They were honored for Frankie’s work helping to apprehend an armed shooter in Springfield.

State trooper David Stucenski and K-9 Frankie awarded Medal of Valor at annual Hanna Awards. pic.twitter.com/s08geOm7b8 — Doug Cope (@dcopewbz) October 5, 2017

The awards are named in remembrance Trooper George L. Hanna, who was gunned down during a traffic stop in February 1983.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports