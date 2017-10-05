Fantasy Football Advice For Week 5 From Dave Richard

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Thursday, which means it’s officially time to start getting to work on your fantasy football rosters for Week 5 of the NFL season.

To help with that endeavor, CBS Sports’ fantasy expert Dave Richard joined Toucher & Rich on Thursday morning to dispense his invaluable advice.

Here are some quick hitters from Richard:

–Bilal Powell is going to be “awesome” this week against Cleveland, and is a top-10 RB this week.

–Ben Roethlisberger has not looked great this year, and the Steelers might not feature a lot of passing this week vs. Jacksonville.

–Lamar Miller seems to have gotten a boost of some sort with the mobile Deshaun Watson at QB.

–The Jets and Eagles are good picks for defense this week.

–Jacquizz Rodgers is a better choice than Doug Martin if you’re looking to play a Buccaneers running back.

–Tight end Charles Clay is the best player to have on your roster in Week 5.

–James White is a sleeper for Week 5.

Listen above for all of Dave’s tips!