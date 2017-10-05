Eduardo Nunez Injured In Red Sox’ First Postseason Inning

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ 2017 postseason got off to a rough start.

On just the fourth pitch in Thursday’s ALDS Game 1 in Houston, Eduardo Nunez went down in a heap after limping his way to first base on a chopper to third base. Nunez remained down on the field for several minutes, and when he was unable to put any weight at all on his injured right knee, he had to be carried off the field by manager John Farrell and a trainer.

Nunez, 30, initially suffered his knee injury on Sept. 9, forcing him to miss more than two weeks of action. He returned on Sept. 25 but lasted just two at-bats, suffering a reaggravation of the injury while swinging.

Nunez batted .321 with an. 892 OPS and eight home runs in 38 games with the Red Sox this year.

The Red Sox spent the last two weeks trying to get him healthy enough for the postseason, and they felt confident enough to bat him second in the lineup for Game 1.

“Everything points to him being available in this series,” Farrell said Tuesday. “As a comparison, from the baserunning in Cincinnati , it was a marked improvement if you’re comparing those two dates. He had six at-bats live against Roenis Elias [Monday] to get some kind of game speed to him.”

Alas, Nunez lasted just one pitch before — in all likelihood — his season came to an end.