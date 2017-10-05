Is Dunkin’ Getting Rid Of Your Favorite Donut?

CANTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts is testing reducing the number of donut varieties it offers.

The Canton-based chain says in a test at 1,000 locations nationwide, 18 “core donuts” are being offered instead of the usual 30.

The test doesn’t impact Boston Dunkin’ Donuts shops at this time, but is affecting Providence.

“We’ve shrunk the amount of doughnut variety and we’re seeing a lift in those markets instantly,” Dunkin’ Brands President David Hoffmann told Nation’s Restaurant News.

Dunkin’ said in a statement the donut offerings at the locations being tested could be expanded based on consumer feedback and regional preferences.

“We believe this approach will provide a more consistent experience from store to store, and in some cases, will actually increase both the variety and quantity of donuts available to our guests,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.

It’s not clear yet which donuts will be going away. Dunkin’ will look at the results of the test before deciding whether to roll it out nationwide.

This comes as Dunkin’ tests out a smaller menu, eliminating many non-breakfast sandwiches and certain varieties of muffins and bagels.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also reportedly shortening its name to just “Dunkin’” at some locations.