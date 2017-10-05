Campers Hope To Win Free Chicken For A Year At Dedham’s New Chick-fil-A

Sources: Las Vegas Shooter Researched Locations In BostonThose sources said that Stephen Paddock, 64, researched concert locations in the city, but that there's no evidence he ever traveled to the area.

Campers Hope To Win Free Chicken For A Year At Dedham's New Chick-fil-ASome people will do anything for chicken.

Classes Delayed At Methuen School After ThreatA private Catholic stepping up security and delayed its opening Thursday morning after threatening writings were found on the walls.

State Trooper Struck While Working Highway DetailA Massachusetts state trooper was injured after his cruiser was hit while he was working a paid detail on Route 93.