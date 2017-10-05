Campers Hope To Win Free Chicken For A Year At Dedham’s New Chick-fil-A

DEDHAM (CBS) – Some people will do anything for chicken.
Campers spent the night outside Chick-fil-A’s newest location in Dedham ahead of Thursday’s grand opening.
Some came prepared with tents or hammocks, others slept right on the ground.
Luckily for them, temperatures only got down in the 60s.
Chick-fil-A is giving the first 100 people in line free food for a year.
There was a similar scene elsewhere in New England this week. People camped outside for the opening of a new Krispy Kreme in Saco, Maine Tuesday for the chance to win free donuts for a year.