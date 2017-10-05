Campers Hope To Win Free Chicken For A Year At Dedham’s New Chick-fil-A

BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Shooter Researched Boston Locations, Sources Say

DEDHAM (CBS) – Some people will do anything for chicken.

Campers spent the night outside Chick-fil-A’s newest location in Dedham ahead of Thursday’s grand opening.

Camping out at the new Chick-fil-A in Dedham (WBZ)

Some came prepared with tents or hammocks, others slept right on the ground.

Luckily for them, temperatures only got down in the 60s.

Sleeping outside Chick-fil-A (WBZ)

Chick-fil-A is giving the first 100 people in line free food for a year.

There was a similar scene elsewhere in New England this week. People camped outside for the opening of a new Krispy Kreme in Saco, Maine Tuesday for the chance to win free donuts for a year.

