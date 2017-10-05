Bruins’ Backes Out 3-4 Weeks With Diverticulitis

BOSTON (CBS) — David Backes’ mysterious illness has been revealed, and it isn’t pleasant.
The Bruins announced during the first intermission of Thursday night’s opener that the veteran forward is dealing with diverticulitis and will miss 3-4 weeks.
From Bruins GM Don Sweeney:
David Backes has been diagnosed with diverticulitis and has been undergoing treatment at MGH by Team Internist, Doctor David Finn. Backes will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks but is expected to be out for at least three to four weeks.
Diverticulitis is “an inflammation or infection in one or more small pouches in the digestive tract,” according to WedMD, and includes some pretty nasty symptoms including abdominal pain, fever and nausea.
Backes, 33, is entering his second season with the Bruins after signing a five-year, $30 million deal during the 2016 offseason. He played in 74 games for Boston last season and finished with 17 goals and 21 assists.