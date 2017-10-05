Bergeron, Backes Out For Bruins Against Predators; Krug Could Return Soon

BOSTON (CBS) — After a week of missed or limited practices, Patrice Bergeron and David Backes will not be available for the Bruins in their opening night contest against the Nashville Predators.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed on Thursday that Bergeron (lower-body injury) and Backes (illness) will sit out as the Bruins take on the Preds at the TD Garden. Both players had missed Wednesday’s practice and are considered day-to-day. While Bergeron’s lower-body injury is a little more concerning, Backes is simply battling a virus.

If the Bruins’ Wednesday practice lines are any indication, Ryan Spooner will slide into Bergeron’s center spot between Brad Marchand and rookie winger Anders Bjork while Frank Vatrano will take Backes’ right wing spot on the third line. Sean Kuraly would take Spooner’s center spot between Vatrano and Matt Beleskey.

On the bright side for the Bruins, defenseman Torey Krug (fractured jaw) has a meeting with doctors on Friday. He has not yet ruled out a return next Monday at home against the Colorado Avalanche, but that would be the “best-case scenario” for the 26-year-old, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty.

Tune in to Thursday’s Bruins opener against the Nashville Predators on 100.7FM WZLX. Judd Sirott and Bob Beers have the call, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30pm!