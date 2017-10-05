Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas For Month Of October

Is Dunkin' Getting Rid Of Your Favorite Donut?Dunkin' Donuts is testing reducing the number of donut varieties it offers.

Gov. Charlie Baker Would Sign 'Bump Stock' BanGov. Charlie Baker said he would support legislation to ban “bump stocks” similar to the equipment used in the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

Officer Tarentino Honored At 34th Annual Hanna Awards for BraveryAuburn Police Officer Ronald Tarentino, Jr. was posthumously awarded a Hanna Memorial Award for Bravery a year and a half after he was gunned down during a traffic stop.

Sources: Las Vegas Shooter Searched For Hotels Near Fenway ParkThose sources said that Stephen Paddock, 64, researched concert locations in the city, but that there's no evidence he ever traveled to the area.