DEVELOPING: Las Vegas Shooter Researched Hotels Near Fenway Park, Sources Say

Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas For Month Of October

Filed Under: Applebees, Margaritas, talkers

CBS Local  Applebee’s says it is showing appreciation for local neighborhoods by offering dollar margaritas.

“Dollaritas” will be available from open to close every day in October.

The drinks will be served on the rocks.

It’s part of the restaurant’s month-long “neighborhood appreciation” celebration.

applebees Applebees Offering $1 Margaritas For Month Of October

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In a press release Applebee’s says:

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch