Full List Of Stores That Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2017

CBS Local — As more and more shoppers seem determined to one-up each other, “Brown Thursday” has quickly become popular with people trying to get the best deals and avoid Black Friday madness.

Many prospective turkey day shoppers will be disappointed to find that a growing number of major retailers are closing their stores for the holiday this year. According to a report from Best Black Friday, a blog dedicated solely to Black Friday shopping, as many as 75 popular retail stores will be shuttered for the Nov. 23 holiday and some may even be closed on Black Friday.

In Massachusetts, “blue laws” prevent most stores from opening on Thanksgiving and other major holidays.

The willingness across the country to close on Thanksgiving may be linked to the growing trend of online shopping. Online spending on Thanksgiving Day in 2016 was reportedly up by over 11 percent.

Here are the stores that have said their employees will be home with their families instead of working on the fourth Thursday of November:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

