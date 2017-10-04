State, Local Police Raise Awareness Of Breast Cancer With ‘Pink Patches’

BOSTON (CBS) — Law enforcement officers from over 20 communities across the Commonwealth joined State Police and other public safety agencies at the State House Wednesday to stand against breast cancer.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito joined the men and women in blue on the State House steps as they sported badges from the Pink Patch Program–a nationwide program created to spread awareness of the disease.

“I’m honored to stand with the men and women who wear the uniform to protect and serve us,” Polito said. “And today, they go above and beyond the call of duty to raise awareness about breast cancer.”

State Police are selling a limited supply of pink MSP patches for $10, with proceeds going to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The lieutenant governor joins Public Safety officials and police on the Statehouse steps to promote the pink patch program. pic.twitter.com/4zbGIYkge2 — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) October 4, 2017

“Early detection and awareness definitely helps,” Polito said. “Over the last 15 years, because of advanced treatments and early detection, deaths associated with breast cancer have declined approximately 40 percent, and we want to see that number continue to decline.”

She said the officers showed that Massachusetts has caring and compassionate public safety members–and that for some, it was personal.

#BPD Chief Gross one of many officers happy to show of his pink badge as part of the #PinkPatchProject & #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth! pic.twitter.com/f2CRegCz3O — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 4, 2017

“Some of the stories they shared with me bring them here today because they have a loved one who suffered from the diagnosis,” she said. “But many of the cases involve a recovery, including my mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and got incredible treatment at UMass in Worcester where we live, and is doing quite well.”

Anyone interested in purchasing a patch can contact State Police Headquarters in Framingham.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports