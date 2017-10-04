Patriots Injury Report: Rob Gronkowski Among 7 Questionable; Burkhead, Rowe Both Out Vs. Bucs

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is back on the team’s injury report ahead of their Thursday night tilt against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

Gronk did not show up on the practice participation report on Monday or Tuesday during New England’s short week of preparation, but is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game with a thigh injury.

Six other Patriots are listed as questionable against the Bucs: offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), safety Brandon King (hamstring), linebacker Elandon Roberts (ankle) and wide receiver/special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring).

Running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) and corner Eric Rowe (groin) have both been ruled out for Thursday’s contest. Rowe was injured in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium, while Burkhead will miss his third straight game.

For Tampa Bay, linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) has been ruled out, while lineabcker Lavonte David (ankle) and safeties Keith Tandy (hip) and T.J. Ward (hip) are all listed as doubtful.

