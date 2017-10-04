NightSide – Reflecting on a National Tragedy

BOSTON (CBS) – More than thirty-six hours after the horrific shooting in Las Vegas, many are asking why this happened and how we can prevent future mass shootings. Already we have heard the familiar back and forth about gun control legislation, with some on the left crying out for action while others on the right saying it’s too soon to talk about politics. Even the late night TV hosts inserted themselves into the story by pushing the left’s gun control agenda. Do you think it’s too soon to talk about political issues? Are you surprised to see late night comedians bringing politics into their programs? Should late night TV stay out of our political debates? Would you turn off a show if it pushes beliefs or values that are different than yours?