Judd Sirott Named Play-By-Play Announcer For Bruins On 98.5 The Sports Hub

Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Boston Bruins, Bruins, Judd Sirott, NHL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a new radio voice of the Boston Bruins.

98.5 The Sports Hub, the official flagship station of the Bruins, announced Wednesday that Judd Sirott has been named the new radio play-by-play voice for the B’s. Sirott will join analyst Bob Beers in the booth to provide in-depth coverage of every Bruins game, starting with Thursday night’s season opener against the Nashville Predators.

New Boston Bruins Radio Network Play-by-Play Announcer, Judd Sirott. (Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/98.5 The Sports Hub)

“We are very excited to have someone with the exceptional reputation and experience that Judd has, join our team at The Sports Hub and call the Boston Bruins games on the radio,” said Mike Thomas, Vice President of Programming, CBS RADIO Boston & Vice President, Sports Programming, CBS RADIO.

“I didn’t just hit the lottery, I hit the Powerball,” said Sirott. “An Original Six team; a spectacular hockey market; one of the world’s greatest cities; a terrific partner to work with in Bob Beers; and a fabulous station to be a part of. I am incredibly fortunate, privileged and humbled to be the radio voice of the Boston Bruins on 98.5 The Sports Hub. As the saying goes, ‘Success has a thousand fathers’, I’ve probably had double that. There are so many people to thank, in particular, Mike Thomas, Mark Hannon, Rick Radzik and Howie Sylvester with CBS RADIO Boston, as well as The Jacobs Family; Cam Neely; and Matt Chmura with the Bruins. I’d also like to thank the Chicago Blackhawks and WGN where I spent 10 terrific years. My family and I can’t wait to move to Boston.”

Since 2008, Sirott served as host and fill in play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Blackhawks on WGN-AM in Chicago. He was twice awarded the Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome Award for “Best Play-By-Play” broadcast in the Chicago market, and has also called NHL games nationally for HDNet (now AXS-TV) and the NHL Network.

Sirott served as play-by-play voice for the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League for twelve seasons, and also spent six years with the Chicago Cubs broadcast team as a host and play-by-play announcer while with WGN.

Sirott takes over for Dave Goucher, who left Sports Hub’s Bruins broadcast team earlier this summer to do television play-by-play for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tune in to Thursday night’s Bruins opener on WZLX 100.7FM, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30pm!

