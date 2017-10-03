WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Tommy Heinsohn Had Some Insightful Commentary On Aron Baynes

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, NBA, Sports News, Tommy Heinsohn, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — Aron Baynes stood out on the floor in his Celtics debut, protecting the rim and knocking down open looks on offense. But for C’s color commentator and franchise legend Tommy Heinsohn, Baynes stood out to him in the locker room. Specifically, the showers.

Early on in the Celtics’ 92-84 preseason win over the Hornets, in which Baynes started, Heinsohn got going with some interesting commentary on the Australian center. Here’s what he said, out loud, on TV:

“I’ll tell ya, I took a look at Baynes – in the shower. He looks like ALL of Australia.”

It was like a record-scratch moment for Rich, as well as the rest of Celtics Twitter, as Heinsohn and Baynes both quickly became trending topics. Baynes also impressed Heinsohn with his performance on the actual court, as he scored 10 points with five rebounds and played solid defense.

But of course, it was Heinsohn’s “shower” comment that largely became the focus of the evening. NBC Sports Boston even couldn’t help themselves but point Heinsohn’s remarks out. Play-by-play man Mike Gorman’s reaction was priceless:

The moment may have also given birth to a hilarious new character. Listen above as the guys react!

