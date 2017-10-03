Man Found Tied Up On Side Of Road In Reading

READING (CBS) – Police are searching for suspects after a man was found tied up on the side of the road in Reading on Sunday.

Reading Police found the man bound on the side of North Main Street just after 8 p.m.

The Lawrence man had been assaulted before being tossed on the side of the road.

Police do not believe the incident was random.

The victim told officers he believed there were three men, possibly black of Hispanic, who attacked him.

Anyone who saw suspicious behavior in the area between 5-8 p.m. Sunday is asked to call police.

