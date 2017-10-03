Patriots To Wear All-White ‘Color Rush’ Uniforms Against Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — Get ready for the brightest Patriots unfiorms you’ll ever see.

The Pats are wearing their road white jerseys for Thursday’s tilt against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, but this time they will wear all white to represent the NFL’s weekly “Color Rush” campaign. The team announced on Tuesday that they will wear white pants, gloves, socks, and cleats, in addition to the jerseys for Thursday night’s game.

It was also revealed that the Patriots will partake in Color Rush for their Super Bowl rematch against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 22. They will wear blue jerseys and blue pants for the Sunday night game at Gillette Stadium.

The last time the Patriots wore Color Rush jerseys was Sept. 22 of last year, when they defeated the Houston Texans 27-0 at Gillette Stadium. Jacoby Brissett started that game at quarterback as Tom Brady served the third game of his four-game suspension and Jimmy Garoppolo sat out with a shoulder injury.

Of course, what the Patriots wear on Thursday isn’t as important as how they play. They enter the game against the Buccaneers with the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL, while Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston is coming off a 332-yard, three-touchdown performance in a win over the New York Giants.