Wallet Lost In Gulf Of Maine Washes Ashore Orleans Beach

ORLEANS (CBS) – A Maine man’s lost wallet was recovered after a lengthy journey in the Atlantic Ocean.

Someone walking on Nauset Beach Sunday found a wallet and keys inside a waterproof case, and brought it to the Orleans Police Department.

A person walking on Nauset Beach found a wallet that washed ashore after being lost in Maine.
(Image Credit: Orleans Police Department)

Officers were able to track down a phone number for the wallet’s owner, a man who lives in Maine.

The man had been fishing in the Gulf of Maine about 100 miles away from Nauset beach when he accidentally dropped the waterproof box in the water.

But thanks to the beach-goer’s sharp eyes – and a bit of luck from the tides – the man will be getting his wallet back.

