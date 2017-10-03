Report: Vegas Golden Knights Claim Goalie Malcolm Subban Off Waivers

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the most disappointing draft picks in recent Bruins history is moving on to a new team. Goaltender Malcolm Subban has been claimed off waivers by the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, according to multiple reports.

Subban, 23, was drafted 24th overall by the Bruins in the 2012 NHL Draft. His brief career at the NHL level has been nothing short of disastrous, as he has allowed six goals in just 62 minutes between two starts. That’s good for a 5.81 goals against average.

The younger brother of Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban, whose Preds visit the TD Garden on Thursday night to play the Bruins in each team’s season opener, struggled mightily in a spot start against the Minnesota Wild last season. Forced into the starting lineup amid injuries for both Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin, Subban allowed five goals, including four in the second period alone and two in a span of 12 seconds.

The Bruins had placed Subban on waivers on Monday, as Khudobin won the backup goaltending job for the second straight season. Subban joins a Golden Knights goalie group that already includes former Pittsburgh Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury and ex-Colorado Avalanche netminder Calvin Pickard.

While Subban is still just 23 and possesses first-round upside, he has yet to prove that he belongs in the NHL.