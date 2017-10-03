GoFundMe Started For Tewksbury Woman Killed In Las Vegas Shooting

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A GoFundMe page has been created to help with the funeral expenses and transfer home of a Tewksbury woman killed in the Las Vegas shooting.

Rhonda LeRocque, 42, was among the dozens of people killed at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on the crowd of 22,000 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel across the street.

The GoFundMe page was created by Rhonda’s aunt, Gloria Murdock, who owns Shear Tranquility, a salon in Sebastian, Florida.

“Assistance in the financials of medical expenses, travel, transfer home and the burden of her burial expenses, would be greatly appreciated,” Murdock wrote on the page.

LaRocque was at the concert with her husband Jason, young daughter, and father-in-law on a family trip to celebrate her wedding anniversary. The couple had been married more than 20 years.

“Rhonda will need to be flown home to her loved ones,” Murdock wrote on the page. “We are hoping to fly her mother out to Vegas to say her good byes before cremation, as well as Jason (her husband) will need to adjust to being a single father raising their daughter.”

As of Tuesday morning, the page had raised over $3,000 of its $25,000 goal.

“Rhonda LeRocque was a person full of life, she loved her family with all her heart,” Murdock wrote. “She was a great example of what a Wife, Mother, Sister, Daughter and Niece should be and touched so many others lives.”

LeRocque’s mother, Priscilla Champaign, told WBZ-TV she was an active member of the Wilmington Jehovah’s Witnesses chapter, and said Rhonda was the heart and soul of her family.

She said the family had plans to visit Disneyland after the concert.

Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada had 23 guns in his hotel room when they found him dead from an apparent suicide.

There is no word yet on a motive in what is now the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.