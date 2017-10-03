Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman To Las Vegas Victims: ‘I Know Your Pain’

BOSTON (CBS) – One of the most recognizable survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing is reaching out to victims of the Las Vegas shooting with a message of hope.

Jeff Bauman lost his legs when bombs went off near the finish line of the 2013 marathon. The movie “Stronger,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Bauman, premiered last month.

Bauman took to Facebook Monday night to share his thoughts about the mass shooting that killed at least 59 people and left more than 500 wounded.

He expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives and their families, but also had an important message for the survivors.

“To the victims waking up in a hospital right now wondering how life will ever be the same… I know your pain. The most important advice I can give is to remember that healing your mind is just as important as healing your physical, visible injuries,” Bauman wrote. “It took me too many years and dark moments to realize that and it is so, so important. You will walk again. You will laugh again. You will dance again. You will live again.”

Bauman also urged his followers to donate to the Las Vegas Victims fund, which has raised more than $3 million so far.

