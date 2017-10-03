People Camped Outside For A Krispy Kreme Opening In New England

SACO, Maine (CBS/AP) — Maine residents camped out a full day in advance to prepare for the state’s first ever Krispy Kreme in Saco.

The store opened Tuesday at 6 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with city officials. Festivities celebrating the opening began Monday, with live music, movies and prizes.

A Krispy Kreme fan and their sleeping bag.
(Image credit: Biddeford Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry)

Officials said prizes included a year of free doughnuts to the first 100 people in line.

Robert Briggs, the executive director of Saco Main Street, says the first customers staked out a place in line around 3 a.m. Monday. More than 100 people were lined up before the sun rose, according to the local Chamber of Commerce.

Krispy Kreme hired more than 70 employees for the Saco store. Cort Mendez, the franchise owner, is also opening a Krispy Kreme shop in Auburn.

