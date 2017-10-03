Eric Rowe Misses Patriots Practice, Seven Listed As Limited Participants

BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday night games present health challenges for both teams involved, and Tuesday’s injury report for the Patriots and Buccaneers reflected that reality.
The Patriots listed one player — cornerback Eric Rowe — as out, while listing seven players as limited participants.
Meanwhile the Buccaneers had three players missing from practice, with one player listed as a limited participant.
Here’s a look at the injury report just two days before kickoff.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Eric Rowe (groin)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead (ribs)
T Marcus Cannon (ankle)
CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
S Brandon King (hamstring)
LB Elandon Roberts (ankle)
WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)
BUCCANEERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring)
LB Lavonte David (ankle)
S Keith Tandy (hip)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S T.J. Ward (hip)