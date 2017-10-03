Celtics Forward Marcus Morris And Twin Brother Acquitted Of Aggravated Assault

PHOENIX (CBS/AP) – An Arizona jury has found newly acquired Celtics forward Marcus Morris and his twin brother Markieff not guilty of aggravated assault.

The verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Both brothers were accused of helping three other people beat Erik Hood outside a Phoenix recreation center on Jan. 24, 2015.

Defense attorneys pressed Hood on his financial motives in the case during the trial.

Two co-defendants pleaded guilty in September. Marcus and Markieff Morris and another defendant, Gerald Bowman, had pleaded not guilty.

Bowman was also found not guilty on Tuesday.

Marcus was traded to the Celtics in July. Markieff plays for the Washington Wizards.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)