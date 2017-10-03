ATM Fees Hit Record High

Filed Under: ATM Fees

BOSTON (CBS) – ATM fees have hit a record high for the 11th year in a row.

If you withdraw money from a machine not affiliated with your bank, the average ATM fee is $4.69, according to Bankrate.com.

That’s up 55 percent in the last ten years.

atm ATM Fees Hit Record High

(Image credit: CBS This Morning)

There’s also another sign it can be expensive to have a checking account.

“The average overdraft fee hits a new high, it’s at $33.38,” said Bankrate.com’s Greg McBride.

McBride recommends getting text alerts from your bank when your account is running low to avoid a bouncing a check.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch