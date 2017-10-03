ATM Fees Hit Record High

BOSTON (CBS) – ATM fees have hit a record high for the 11th year in a row.
If you withdraw money from a machine not affiliated with your bank, the average ATM fee is $4.69, according to Bankrate.com.
That’s up 55 percent in the last ten years.
There’s also another sign it can be expensive to have a checking account.
“The average overdraft fee hits a new high, it’s at $33.38,” said Bankrate.com’s Greg McBride.
McBride recommends getting text alerts from your bank when your account is running low to avoid a bouncing a check.