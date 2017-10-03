Assumption College Grad Among Las Vegas Shooting Victims

LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) — One of the dozens of people killed in the Las Vegas shooting attack Sunday night was an Assumption College graduate who grew up in Dorset, Vermont.

Sandy Casey, a middle school special education teacher living in Redondo Beach, California, was killed in Sunday night’s attack, the school district and a relative said.

“This is unbelievably tragic and sad,” Mike Matthews, superintendent of the Manhattan Beach School District, wrote in a Monday morning letter to the district. “This loss is impacting many of our staff members deeply.”

Casey, 35, is an alumna of the College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Vermont, and Assumption College, said Linda O’Leary, a cousin of Casey’s mother who is acting as a family spokeswoman.

Casey was at the Las Vegas concert with her fiancé and a friend, who were not injured, O’Leary said. Most of Casey’s extended family lives in Vermont, she said.

“They’re receiving a lot of support and love, the best you can do with an unbelievable tragedy,” she said.

Casey’s fiancé, Christopher Willemse, posted this message on Facebook the morning after the shooting:

Willemse later thanked people for the outpouring of support for Casey.

“She lived life to the fullest and made me the happiest man in the world,” he wrote. “I’m so grateful for the kind words and gestures, it means the world to me, especially for her.”

A GoFundMe page set up to pay for Casey’s funeral expenses had nearly doubled its $10,000 goal Tuesday morning.

“She was a beloved daughter, sister, fiancé, school teacher, and friend,” the page read. “We have started this Go Fund Me page in efforts to support her family financially during this tragic time.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted out a message mourning Casey.

Jane and I are deeply saddened to hear that Vermonter Sandy Casey was among the victims in Vegas. Our hearts are with her friends & family. https://t.co/igPQZGqn5Q — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 2, 2017

The family is discussing setting up a scholarship in Casey’s name.

