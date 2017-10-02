Tom Petty, Rock Legend, Dead At 66

BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Attack: 58 Dead, 515 Hurt | Read More | Watch CBS News Live

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Classic rock legend Tom Petty has died, CBS News has confirmed. He was 66 years old.

Petty was best known as the frontman of “Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.” He reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest and was found unconscious in his Malibu home Sunday night, according to CBS News.

Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs on the main stage on day 2 of The Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park on June 22, 2012 in Newport, Isle of Wight. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Petty’s band entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. The group, which became popular in the 1970s, was known for hits including “American Girl,” “Breakdown” and “Listen To Her Heart.”

As a solo artist, Petty’s “Free Fallin'” became one of his most iconic songs.

Petty played his last show last Monday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CBS News notes.

 

 

