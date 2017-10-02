BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Attack: 58 Dead, 515 Hurt | Read More | Watch CBS News Live

I-Team: Vegas Shooter Used Wife’s ID, Spent Thousands Gambling Over Last Few Days

By Cheryl Fiandaca
BOSTON (CBS) — The man accused of killing dozens of people at a music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night used his wife’s ID to go in and out of the hotel where he fired from, the WBZ-TV I-Team reports.

Stephen Paddock. (Photo credit: CBS News)

Stephen Paddock, 64 of Mesquite, Nevada, fired into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel.

When a SWAT team reached his room, they found him dead of an apparent suicide with a stash of more than a dozen guns.

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Paddock began staying in his hotel room last Thursday. Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team, he spent thousands of dollars gambling at Vegas casinos over the last few days.

Sources said Paddock used his wife Marilou Danley’s ID when entering and exiting the hotel, and also used the building’s employee doors.

Police said earlier Monday they were searching for Danley. Sources told the I-Team she is an Australian citizen and is currently in the custody of Australian police.

Sources also told the I-Team Paddock had connections to Texas. They said he had a Texas hunting license and owned a fixed-wing, single-engine plane registered there.

